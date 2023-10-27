Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $75,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,725,000 after acquiring an additional 295,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $584,301,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 787.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Rambus
In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rambus Stock Performance
RMBS traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,974. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39.
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Rambus
Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.
