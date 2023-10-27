Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 15,150 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.58% of Cboe Global Markets worth $84,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.9 %

CBOE stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.89. 677,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

