Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 76,797 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,797 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Tenet Healthcare worth $43,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

THC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.32. 54,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,954. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

