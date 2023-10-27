Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.48% of Chemed worth $120,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chemed by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 0.7 %

CHE traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $558.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,607. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.42. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $456.34 and a 52-week high of $574.66.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemed

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.