Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $83.54 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,812 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,812 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.89% of Performance Food Group worth $83,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $361,680. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $54.87. 33,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.