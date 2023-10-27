Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,924 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $101,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 42,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,966. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

