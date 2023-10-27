Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $45,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,749 shares of company stock worth $2,318,113. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 1.3 %

MMS stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $73.91. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $56.92 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

