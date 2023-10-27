Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 81,386 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,386 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Avantor worth $44,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,276 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $342,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,562. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Avantor’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

