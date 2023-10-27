Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,772,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,372,000 after purchasing an additional 141,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 165,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 972,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.87. 4,386,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,137,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

