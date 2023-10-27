Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

