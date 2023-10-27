Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.35. 1,106,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,679. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

