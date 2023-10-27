WealthSpring Partners LLC Acquires 5,462 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 13.1% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.43. 3,256,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,358. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

