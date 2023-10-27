WealthSpring Partners LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthSpring Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.7% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. 1,207,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.