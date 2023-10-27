WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.46

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.46 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 24344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTD. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

