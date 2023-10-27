WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,651 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 233,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,798. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.