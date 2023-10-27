WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 3,757 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,640. The firm has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

