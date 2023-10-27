WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4,607.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BDJ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 96,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,370. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

