WNY Asset Management LLC Has $656,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $78.16. 11,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

