WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 247.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.46. The company had a trading volume of 455,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,001. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $303.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

