WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,083 shares of company stock worth $2,765,679. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.49. 441,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $434.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

