Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.72 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and approximately $111,359.18 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,530,602,294 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,530,602,293.847485 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05181534 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $191,581.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

