Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 548,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 180,572 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $61,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 268,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

