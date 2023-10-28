3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.52. 3,312,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

