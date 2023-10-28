AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 9,427,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

