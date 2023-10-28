AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.11. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.19-11.23 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.93. 9,427,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,859. The firm has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.25.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,070,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

