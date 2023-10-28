Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Accretion Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 6,631.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENER stock remained flat at $10.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Accretion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.