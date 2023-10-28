Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,968,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,011,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,486,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.95. 171,271 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

