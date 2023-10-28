Aew Capital Management L P Boosts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,190 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.47% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 1,103,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,151. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

