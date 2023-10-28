Aew Capital Management L P Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,090 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 3.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $85,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

