Aew Capital Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $24,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.79 per share, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,859,695.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 119,551 shares of company stock worth $7,097,470 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,100. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.76%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

