Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $98.25

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.25 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 94.20 ($1.15). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 454,240 shares trading hands.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,342.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.15.

Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11,428.57%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

