Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0016

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $113.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00134814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038630 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015872 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002984 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

