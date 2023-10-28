Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.83.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.57. 2,874,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,028. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.97. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

