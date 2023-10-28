Analyzing H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) & Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of H World Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of H World Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H World Group and Soho House & Co Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H World Group $17.81 billion 0.69 -$264.00 million $0.49 76.43 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.41 -$220.58 million ($0.62) -11.23

Volatility and Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H World Group. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H World Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

H World Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H World Group and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H World Group 6.41% 10.73% 1.81% Soho House & Co Inc. -11.46% -1,654.69% -5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for H World Group and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H World Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75

H World Group currently has a consensus price target of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 61.82%. Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given H World Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe H World Group is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

H World Group beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels. The company was formerly known as Huazhu Group Limited and changed its name to H World Group Limited in June 2022. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

