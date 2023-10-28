Analyzing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $427.28 million 3.21 $175.07 million ($6.04) -1.46 AbbVie $58.05 billion 4.22 $11.84 billion $4.86 28.59

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

67.9% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ironwood Pharmaceuticals -214.68% 55.17% 22.69% AbbVie 15.50% 151.29% 16.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 AbbVie 0 9 8 0 2.47

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.22%. AbbVie has a consensus target price of $166.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AbbVie.

Risk & Volatility

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AbbVie beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; and Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; Qulipta for episodic migraine. In addition, the company offers Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure(IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated to increase tear production; and eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 1-6 infection and HCV genotype 1 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; I-Mab Biopharma; Genmab A/S; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; and California Institute for Biomedical Research (Calibr). The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.