Ankr One Day Volume Tops $24.79 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Ankr has a total market cap of $222.44 million and approximately $24.79 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02224503 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $23,421,961.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

