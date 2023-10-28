Arbitrum (ARB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.60 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $134.60 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.925451 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 553 active market(s) with $197,202,224.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

