Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 57.79% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.92. 421,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,349. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.31.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARCH

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.