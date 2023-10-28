Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 20th

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

