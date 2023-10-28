Ardor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.26 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Ardor has a total market cap of $84.48 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00031906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

