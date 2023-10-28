Arweave (AR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.62 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. Arweave has a market cap of $325.09 million and $8.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00014558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 21% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.79 or 0.00720439 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00144594 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000261 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
