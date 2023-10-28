ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASMIY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.12. 3,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.73. ASM International has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $501.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.71.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $728.42 million during the quarter.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

