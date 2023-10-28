Avalanche Price Tops $10.89 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $10.89 or 0.00031906 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $198.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,426,504 coins and its circulating supply is 355,050,324 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

