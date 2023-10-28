Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 48,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,365. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 475 ($5.82) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 481 ($5.89) to GBX 493 ($6.04) in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.00.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

