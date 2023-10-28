Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Aviva Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. 48,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,365. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Aviva
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.