Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 during midday trading on Friday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.
About Axfood AB (publ)
