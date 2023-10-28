Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Update

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AXFOF remained flat at $27.61 during midday trading on Friday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.