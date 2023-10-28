Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in October

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,852,900 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 1,618,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,529.0 days.

Azimut Price Performance

OTCMKTS AZIHF remained flat at $20.15 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Azimut has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $25.90.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

