B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
B Communications Price Performance
BCOMF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $422.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.53. B Communications has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
B Communications Company Profile
