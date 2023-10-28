Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,451,200 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the September 30th total of 8,663,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Shares of BMDPF remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
