Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,068,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 1,626,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 985.0 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BBAJF remained flat at $2.98 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.