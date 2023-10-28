Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKHPF remained flat at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $8.52.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
